The Oilers Clinched A Playoff Spot, Just Don't Ask How

Saturday's clinching moment arrived not in the visitors' dressing room at Crypto.com Arena, where the Oilers had just been shut out 1-0 by the Los Angeles Kings, but a few hours later, in a box score from Philadelphia. The Flyers beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-1, and just like that, Edmonton's playoff fate was sealed by a team they weren't playing, in a city they weren't in, on a night they couldn't even score a goal themselves.