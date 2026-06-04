Trade Brewing? Oilers Planning Meeting With Darnell Nurse

Strained by a hefty cap hit and inconsistent play, Edmonton management seeks a sit-down with the veteran defender to gauge his willingness to waive his no-move clause.
The Edmonton Oilers could be approaching a pivotal moment with defenseman Darnell Nurse, as a report by Mark Spector of Sportsnet reveals that the two sides are "headed for a breakup."
According to Spector's report, the Oilers are preparing to meet with Nurse in the coming days to discuss his outlook and gauge his openness to a potential trade. While nothing is set in stone, there is a growing belief that Edmonton wants to make a deal and would strongly consider moving the 31-year-old.
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This isn’t a new development. The Oilers reportedly explored the idea of trading Nurse as far back as last offseason, but he declined to waive his no-move clause at the time. With an underwhelming team performance in the rearview, it appears management wants to revisit the conversation.
If Nurse signals he wants to remain in Edmonton, the team is expected to respect that decision and revisit the situation at a later date -- likely next season when his full no-move turns into a modified no-trade list. However, if he shows any willingness to consider a move, the Oilers may act quickly, with a preference to resolve the situation before the start of next season.
Nurse remains a reliable top-four defenseman, but his $9.25 million cap hit over the long term has been a point of contention. For a player often slotted outside the top pairing, the contract has drawn scrutiny and limited the team’s financial flexibility. His inconsistent play at times hasn't helped win fans over.
Will The Rest Of The Oilers Be OK With This?
There are also personal dynamics at play. Nurse has a well-documented close relationship with captain Connor McDavid and superstar Leon Draisaitl, something that has factored into the organization’s approach in the past. It's not to say either needs to sign off on this, but it's believed neither will be pleased if Nurse is moved.
But if Nurse is on board, perhaps this isn't a huge issue, with the destination and the return as the only obstacles.
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