What Are The Oilers Really Getting From The Alex Formenton Gamble?

Stan Bowman spent more than 30 minutes answering questions Wednesday, and much of that time was spent discussing a decision the Edmonton Oilers knew would anger part of their fan base.
Alex Formenton signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with Edmonton earlier this month, and a petition calling for the Oilers to terminate that contract has since collected more than 65,000 signatures. Bowman said Wednesday that the reaction was considered before the organization made the signing.
“Yeah, I would say we knew going into it that this was something that wasn't going to be universally accepted or embraced,” Bowman said.
The Oilers considered the reaction and signed Formenton anyway. Bowman said the organization spent significant time looking into the situation before reaching a point where it was comfortable offering him a contract.
“I understand that people are going to view it differently, and that's okay,” Bowman said. “That's one of the things that I'm a big believer in: that we don't all have to agree on everything here, and people are entitled to their opinions and have strong feelings on it.”
Underneath everything that has followed since the signing, a decision about Formenton's on-ice performance remains at the heart of the issue, and the Oilers seem to believe Formenton can be part of their plans for future success.
His last NHL season was in 2021-22 with the Ottawa Senators, when he scored 18 goals and 32 points in 79 games. He has since spent the past three seasons playing in Switzerland and now returns to the NHL at 27, with probably his only chance to revive his NHL career.
“We also knew that it is something that is a polarizing topic, and that's why we did spend as much time looking into it to get us to the point where we do feel comfortable,” Bowman said. “Alex is member of our team. He's going to be, and we believe that he's going to be an asset to our team, on the ice, but also as a teammate.”
The Oilers also considered the years that have passed since the 2018 incident. Formenton and the four other former Canadian world junior players charged in the case were acquitted in July 2025, and Bowman said his conversations with Formenton played a role in Edmonton's decision.
“You know, I've had a lot of conversations with Alex, and you know, he's grown a lot in the intervening years, from where he was then to where he is now, and he's shown that growth,” Bowman said.
That belief will be tested during Formenton's time in Edmonton because the organization has attached its own reputation to the decision. Bowman said the Oilers believe in the person they signed and expect him to contribute as a teammate, leaving Formenton's conduct within the organization as part of how the signing will eventually be viewed.
More than 65,000 signatures on a petition to terminate Formenton's contract represent substantial opposition to the signing, and Bowman acknowledged Wednesday that some people may also be tired of Edmonton becoming associated with second chances.
“That's understandable,” Bowman said. “I think each person is going to have to navigate that the way that feels right to them. It's not for me to say whether they should or shouldn't feel a certain way.”
It's worth acknowledging the size of the market the Oilers operate in. The truth is, no matter how upset a portion of Oil Country becomes, Rogers Place will still be full every night. Attendance won't tell us much about whether the feelings that are so loud now will change.
Some fans will eventually stop talking about the signing, while others signed that petition because the issue matters enough to affect how they view the organization, and Formenton's performance won't necessarily change that.
Bowman understands personally how Edmonton responds to an organization willing to offer another opportunity. He referenced his own experience on Wednesday when discussing the support he has received since becoming general manager.
“It is a privilege to be here working in this city for these fans here,” Bowman said. “I've been blown away by the support that the fans show to the team here.
“So you want to do right by the community, and you want to make people proud of you,” Bowman said. “I think that's really maybe the message I would say is we're trying to do the right thing and give us a chance to make them proud and be judged on what we do moving forward here.”
Because Formenton is on a one-year contract, the Oilers have only this season to see what whether it was worth it. His performance in the Swiss League and the NHL are not all-star nurmbers, and Bowman's comments indicate they expect something from him as a teammate as well.
The reaction from fans was something Edmonton was willing to accepted when they signed Formenton. More than 65,000 people have now put their names in support of the opposite, leaving the Oilers to spend much of this season deciding what Formenton provides after four years away from the NHL and whether he has a future with the organization at all.