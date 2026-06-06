Will The Oilers Have Any Interest In Or Chance To Land Dylan Larkin?

Draisaitl is one of the best players in the world. He's a center by trade who occasionally shifts to wing based on matchups and a coach's need to stack the top line. The idea that Edmonton desperately needs a second pivot ignores the fact that they already have one of the most dominant offensive players on the planet who can play that role. Larkin would be a luxury, not a necessity — and at $8.7 million through 2029, he's an expensive luxury for a team with other urgent needs.