Florida Panthers
322 Members•4,022 Posts
Boko Imama Takes Down Scott Sabourin In Heavyweight Bout During First Taste Of Panthers-Lightning Rivalry
Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 4:26 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 4:26 AM
Fists flew at Amerant Bank Arena as Florida’s new enforcer provided a spark for the home fans while playing his first game against Tampa Bay in a Panthers sweater.
The Florida Panthers lost a fairly uneventful game on Saturday night in Sunrise to their oldest and most worthy adversary.
Facing the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time this season, the Panthers came up with just 17 shots on goal against their interstate rival in what ended up as a 2-1 defeat.
It was a bit of a letdown for the 19,241 fans who were packed inside Amerant Bank Arena hoping to see Florida pick up a fourth straight win and continue their surge up the Atlantic Division standings.
Outside of Florida’s lone goal, a gorgeous snipe off the stick of Carter Verhaeghe that tied the game at one midway through the second period, the biggest crowd pop of the night came courtesy of a heavyweight bout that took place a bit earlier in the evening.
Related stories
With the game still scoreless and around seven minutes remaining in the opening frame, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper sent his fourth line over the boards for a defensive zone draw.
Naturally, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice followed up by commanding his fourth unit onto the ice.
As Lars Eller and Lucas Mercuri began moving toward the right faceoff circle to take the draw, Florida enforcer Boko Imama and Tampa tough guy Scott Sabourin were sharing words while lining up at the top and bottom of the circle, respectively.
The moment the puck hit the ice, Imama and Sabourin dropped their sticks and began tossing away their gloves away while slowly gliding toward the neutral zone.
They squared up just outside the center ice faceoff circle, with Imama dropping into a right-handed stance and the lefty Sabourin countering with an open front right hand.
After a few seconds of circling each other, Imama took the offensive and lunged toward Sabourin, using his left hand to grab his opponent’s white Lightning jersey at the base of the collar and his right hand to tie up Sabourin’s left arm by grabbing ahold of his sleeve.
It was a gutsy play to make the first move, and after the game Imama said the aggression was part of the plan.
“Every fight," he said, "you go out there and you try to win."
A quick spin later, Imama let go with his right hand and began throwing punches, landing a couple around the side of Sabourin’s face while dragging him toward the ice with his left hand, which was still clutching Sabourin’s jersey collar.
The whole thing lasted all of 25 seconds, but boy was it entertaining.
As many Panthers fans know, there is some history between the Cats and Sabourin in recent years.
He became a focal point after Cooper called him up from AHL Syracuse specifically to face Florida in what was expected to be a highly contentious affair in January of 2025, his only NHL game during the 2024-25 season, and then in September of that year during a preseason game, Sabourin was given a four-game suspension for roughing and sucker punching Aaron Ekblad.
A few months later in December, Sabourin racked up 26 penalty minutes during a game against Florida as well, so there was no surprise to see him dropping the gloves against the Panthers again during this first meeting between the Cats and Bolts this season.
But did Imama know about all the history between Sabourin and the Panthers when he squared up with him on Saturday night in Sunrise?
“Of course,” he said with a smile.
You can check out the full video of the bout in the X post below:
LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA
Nov 28, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Bokondji Imama (14) and Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Scott Sabourin (49) fight during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy