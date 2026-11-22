Florida Panthers
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Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 2:27 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 2:27 PM
Veteran center Sam Bennett dominated the Sabres with a career-high four points, including a milestone shorthanded tally, to propel Florida’s offense and secure a gritty home victory.
Another day, another hat trick for a member of the Florida Panthers.
Florida’s sixth hat trick of the season came off the stick of Sam Bennett, helping the Cats to a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.
Two of Bennett’s goals put the Panthers ahead, including the game’s opening score that came just three minutes into the first period.
The play started with Radko Gudas intercepting an ally-oop pass attempt by Buffalo defenseman Conor Timmins and quickly pushing the puck up to Sandis Vilmanis as he crossed the blue line into the Sabres’ end of the ice.
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Vilmanis left the puck for Sam Bennett, who toe-dragged the puck around Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin and firing a snapshot under the glove of former Panthers goalie Alex Lyon to put Florida up 1-0 early.
His next goal came just 5:28 into the second period, and exactly 18 seconds after Jack Quinn gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead.
Right of the ensuing faceoff, Florida blueliner Seth Jones fired the puck deep into Buffalo’s end and the Cats got to work on the forecheck.
It didn’t take long for the puck to find its way to Bennett’s stick, and he carried it along the boards before cutting toward the high slot and around Sabres forward Noah Ostlund, a power move that allowed him to fire a wrist shot past Lyon from while moving between the circles.
The score remained tied at two until early in the third period, when Bennett struck again.
This time, he picked up the first shorthanded goal of his 13-year NHL career.
It came just six seconds after an extended four-on-four ended, with Buffalo attempting to regroup for their abbreviated power play.
Instead, Jones carried the puck out of Florida’s end and all the way into the Sabres’ zone as their power play began, leaving it for Bennett as he crossed over the blue line.
Bennett held the puck for a moment while Jones traveled along the boards to the half wall, and that’s when the two pulled off a quick little give-and-go that set up Bennett in the high slot for a one-timer that beat Lyon and put Florida back in front.
“Sometimes you feel like you have a little extra jump in your step,” Bennett said.
He still wasn’t done yet.
With the game tied once again and appearing to head toward overtime, Bennett won a faceoff in the Buffalo and then pulled off a couple great moves inside the right circle to free himself up for another dangerous look at Lyon.
This time, the puck hit a body in front of the net and bounced right on the tape of Vilmanis, who made no mistake and send the game-winning goal into the yawning cage.
“They’re whole line was strong, I moved them up to play against the other team’s best line,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. “They were great with that and still scored all our goals for us tonight.”
Bennett’s four-point output matched a career high for the veteran center.
He and Brady Tkachuk are the only Panthers players to have multiple hat tricks already this season, marking just the second time in franchise history that has happened.
The only other season in which two Florida players recorded multiple hat tricks was during the 2021-22 season, when Bennett and Sam Reinhart each had two hat tricks.
Bennett also joined Pavel Bure as the only Panthers players to record more than one hat trick in more than one season. Bure had four hat tricks in both 1999-00 and 2000-2001, and two more in 1998-99.
Additionally, Bennett’s hat trick on Saturday was the sixth for the Panthers this season, which tied a franchise record set in 2021-22 for team hattys in one season.
“It definitely makes it fun,” Bennett said. “Hat tricks aren’t the goal, the goal is to get wins, but obviously it feels good, and a bunch of different guys have got them, so we can definitely keep them coming.”
You can check out Bennett's full postgame comments in the video below:
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Photo caption: Nov 21, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers centerSamBennett(9) celebrates scoring against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Rhona Wise-Imagn Images)
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