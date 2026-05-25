All Panthers At World Championship Pushing To Reach Quarterfinals, Tkachuk Has Big Game For US

With quarterfinal spots on the line, several Florida Panthers are fueling crucial victories at the 2026 IIHF World Championships.
Several members of the Florida Panthers are continuing to shine during the 2026 IIHF World Championships.
As we near the end of the preliminary round, the handful of Panthers players participating in the tournament are doing what they can to push their team to the quarterfinals.
On Sunday, forward Sandis Vilmanis continued to produce for Team Latvia, dishing out a pair of assists during a dominant 6-0 victory over Great Britain.
Vilmanis is now up to two goals and eight points on 17 shots and a plus-5 on-ice rating through six games at the World Championship. Both his point total and on-ice rating are tied for the team lead with veteran Latvian forward (and brief former member of the Panthers) Rudolfs Balcers, and Vilmanis’ six assists lead the team.
Later Sunday, Panthers forwards Sasha Barkov and Anton Lundell took the ice when Finland defeated Team Austria 5-2.
Both Finnish faceoff men picked up a primary assist, giving Barkov six assists in six games at the tournament. For Lundell, the assist was his second at Worlds, improving his production total to three goals and five points.
Monday it was Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA’s turn to get back at it, picking up a resounding 7-3 victory over Hungary.
Tkachuk had a monster game, picking up two goals and two assists on four shots on goal in what was a must-win game for the U.S.
He’s now up to three goals and six points on 17 shots through three games since arriving in Switzerland last week.
Young Florida defenseman Marek Alscher played 16:39 in Team Czechia’s 4-1 loss to Norway, though both teams appear set to advance to the quarterfinals out of Group B.
Alscher has one goal on 12 shots through six games at the tournament while being a steady force on the Czechian blue line.
The other four Panthers players are all bunched together in Group A, with Finland locked into a top-two spot with host nation Switzerland and bound for the quarterfinals, each holding 18 points and perfect 6-0 records.
Latvia sits in fifth place with nine points while the U.S. are right behind them in sixth place with eight points. In fourth is Austria, also with nine points but ahead of Latvia thanks to a head-to-head win, and in third place is Germany with ten points, but they’re the only team of the four without a game left to be played.
The top four teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals, and the tournament follows a three-point system, giving three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss and zero points for a regulation loss.
That means all four of Germany, Austria, Latvia and the United States have a legitimate shot at reaching the quarterfinals, depending on how things shake out in the final games.
Each of the four Panthers-related teams will play their final game ahead of the quarterfinals on Monday: Latvia plays Hungary at 6:20 a.m. ET, the U.S. faces Austria at 10:20 a.m. ET, Finland battles Switzerland at 2:20 p.m. ET and Czechia meets Canada, also at 2:20 p.m. ET.
For the U.S., Austria and Latvia, each will be playing a win-and-get-in matchup, as long as that win comes during regulation.
Beyond that, it will come down to overtime or shootout results and tiebreakers, which for a two-way tie is head-to-head result. For a tie of three or more teams, it gets a little more complicated but is broken down well by the IIHF here.
We’ll see how things play out for Tkachuk and Vilmanis on Monday.
Stay tuned.
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Photo caption: Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Matthew Tkachuk of the United States skates with the puck during the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. (James Lang-Imagn Images)