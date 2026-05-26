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Panthers Call Out Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo For Wearing Golden Knights Jersey cover image

Panthers Call Out Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo For Wearing Golden Knights Jersey

David Dwork
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Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo sparked a playful social media feud with the Florida Panthers after being spotted sporting Vegas Golden Knights gear.

The Florida Panthers social media team had some fun with the star player from another local sports franchise.

On Sunday night, Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo was spotted at the Vegas Golden Knights home game against the Colorado Avalanche.

It was Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, and Adebayo was there with his girlfriend A’ja Wilson, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA.

Both Wilson and Adebayo were wearing custom Golden Knights jerseys with their names and basketball jersey numbers, seemingly gifted to them by the home team.

Still, when a photo of the couple began making the rounds on social media, the Panthers’ team on X was quick to respond with a playful post.

To his credit, Adebayo was quick to set the record straight.

He posted a video of his own, one in which he clarified what he was doing in Vegas wearing Golden Knights gear while pledging his true allegiance to the Panthers.

“I just couldn’t wear it in there because I was in there with somebody,” Adebayo said, holding up a Panthers jersey. “But ya’ll know what it is.”

Over the years, Adebayo has shown his Panthers fandom on multiple occasions.

It was less than a year ago that he was at Amerant Bank Arena, banging the pregame drum and getting the fans hyped up ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The crosstown fandom goes both ways, too, as Panthers captain Sasha Barkov has been spotted at many a Heat games over the years.

The Panthers didn’t take long to respond to Adebayo’s video, calling him “forever a real one.”

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Photo caption: Jul 18, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson and boyfriend Miami Heat player Bam Adebayo watch the three-point contest during the 2025 WNBA All Star Skills Challenge at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

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