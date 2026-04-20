Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett Star In New National Commercial That Debuted During Stanley Cup Playoffs

Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett offer sharp investment advice in a new national TV ad that dropped just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
It wouldn’t be the Stanley Cup Playoffs without the Florida Panthers showing up on TV, right?
That is the reality that we’re living in, and people should just get used to it.
Despite the Panthers missing out on qualifying for the postseason this year due to the injury issue we’ve mentioned once or twice, fans tuning in to the opening weekend of the playoffs were treated to a new commercial featuring two of the most popular Panthers players around!
Mutual life insurance and financial services company MassMutual has done an excellent job in recent years putting out some very entertaining ads starring NHL players.
There was the “and why is he always here for breakfast” spot with Washington Capitals’ Nicklas Backstrom, Alexander Ovechkin and his wife, Anastasia, the “no goals” ad with Juuse Saros and Ryan O’Reilly of the Nashville Predators, or the “Baby Skates” commercial featuring Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman talking about saving for their kids’ college funds.
This year, a couple new spots hit the airwaves.
One of them has Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen and goalie Jake Oettinger playing bubble hockey, and the other…well, that’s why you’re here.
The commercial features Panthers forwards Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett, with the two providing some sound investment advice to a young autograph-seeking fan.
You can check out the video below:
For those Cats fans with sharp eyes, they may have noticed the spot took place inside Florida’s new practice facility, the Baptist Health IcePlex, in Fort Lauderdale, where it was filmed earlier this season.
Let us know in the comments what you think of the new spot, which is titled, “It’s Never Too Soon to Think About Your Future,” and where it ranks among the MassMutual hierarchy of ads featuring NHL players.
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Photo caption: Dec 29, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) and center Sam Bennett (9) celebrate his goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Jeff Romance-Imagn Images)