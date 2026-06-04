Panthers To Distribute Hurricane Preparedness Kits Outside Amerant Bank Arena

Sunrise residents can secure free emergency supplies this Saturday as the Panthers have partnered with local organizations to provide essential gear, including flashlights and meals, for hurricane season.
Hurricane season, which began this week, is a big deal for South Florida residents.
The Florida Panthers are well aware of the importance of hurricane safety awareness and are taking steps to ensure that fans are ready if and when a storm approaches.
On Saturday, the Panthers will be distributing over 500 free hurricane preparedness kits to Sunrise residents at Amerant Bank Arena.