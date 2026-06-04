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Panthers To Distribute Hurricane Preparedness Kits Outside Amerant Bank Arena

David Dwork
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Sunrise residents can secure free emergency supplies this Saturday as the Panthers have partnered with local organizations to provide essential gear, including flashlights and meals, for hurricane season.

Hurricane season, which began this week, is a big deal for South Florida residents.

The Florida Panthers are well aware of the importance of hurricane safety awareness and are taking steps to ensure that fans are ready if and when a storm approaches.

On Saturday, the Panthers will be distributing over 500 free hurricane preparedness kits to Sunrise residents at Amerant Bank Arena.

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The kits were created in conjunction with the Global Empowerment Mission, Farm Share and the city of Sunrise.

According to the Panthers, the kits will include several essential items, including flashlights, MREs (Meals Ready to Eat), rain ponchos, and hydration powder.

Team employees will be in front of the main doors to the area arena from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday to hand out the kits.

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