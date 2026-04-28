If Brady Tkachuk Trade Rumors Are True, Don't Be Surprised If Florida Panthers Are Among Potential Suitors

Brady Tkachuk may be on the move this summer. Discover why the Panthers, and reuniting Brady with his brother Matthew, makes Florida a logical trade suitor.
The offseason rumor mill is certainly a fun one to see churning.
This time of year is always especially juicy because while the season is over for some teams, others are still fighting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so you get storylines that are dripping with intrigue as players fight their guts out for one team with the looming concept of them moving on as soon as their season ends is hanging over everyone’s head.
Between trades and free agency, there will be plenty to keep track of as we make our way through the playoffs and into the NHL Draft before finally hitting free agency on July 1.
This week, NHL Insider David Pagnotta dropped a very interesting nugget while appearing on “Hello Hockey.”
According to Pagnotta, the Ottawa Senators could look into trading team captain Brady Tkachuk this offseason.
"I think there's a good chance the Sens explore trading Brady Tkachuk this summer," Pagnotta said. "And it’s for a variety of reasons. I don't think it's exclusively to do with the fact that he plays in Ottawa. I think there are different parameters for him that have factored into perhaps that personal decision."
If Tkachuk is indeed on the trade block, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the Florida Panthers kick the tires on what it would take to swing a possible deal for the feisty forward.
Bringing the Tkachuk brothers together in South Florida would be quite the power move by Panthers General Manager Bill Zito.
Florida already plays an incredibly fast and physical brand of hockey, and it would seem Brady Tkachuk would be a good fit with his brother Matthew and the Panthers.
One of the biggest hurdles would seemingly be whether or not the Senators would be willing to trade Brady Tkachuk within the Atlantic Division.
Beyond that, the financial element of making a move for Brady Tkachuk work in South Florida would be interesting to see play out.
Brady has two years remaining on his current deal, which carries an Average Annual Value (AAV) of just over $8.2 million.
According to PuckPedia, the Panthers will head into the offseason with around $15.3 million in cap space to work with.
While Florida has 12 forwards and six defensemen under contract for next season, they need to shore up their goaltending situation.
Could Zito bring in Brady Tkachuk while still addressing the team’s need for goaltending?
A deal for Brady would likely have to include Florida’s 2026 first-round pick – which will be either the first, second, eighth, ninth or tenth overall depending how things shake out at next week’s NHL Draft Lottery – and some combination of NHL players or prospects.
The 26-year-old younger Tkachuk brother was the fourth overall pick by Ottawa at the 2018 NHL Draft and has played 572 games with the organization, racking up 213 goals and 463 points while developing into one of the league’s grittiest two-way forwards.
In the time since older brother Matthew Tkachuk was traded to the Panthers during the summer of 2022, there have been more than a few instances where the bothers have gotten a taste of what it would be like to play together at the highest level.
They skated on the same line during the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, which just happened to take place in South Florida.
Then came the 4 Nations Face-Off in February of 2025, when the Tkachuk’s again skated on the same line for much of the tournament, leading Team USA to the gold medal match against Team Canada.
Perhaps the biggest and best example of what the two can accomplish together came during the 2026 Winer Olympics.
Matthew and Brady were two of the biggest faces for Team USA, helping the United States claim its first Olympic gold in ice hockey since 1980.
Will the brothers once again have the opportunity to put on the same sweater later this year?
Stay tuned.
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Photo caption: Feb 4, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Atlantic Division forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) of the Florida Panthers fist bumps Atlantic Division forward Brady Tkachuk (71) of the Ottawa Senators during the second period of a semifinal game during the 2023 NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena. (Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images)