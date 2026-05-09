Matthew Tkachuk Joins US Air Force Thunderbirds For High-Speed Flight Above Fort Lauderdale

Since arriving in town back in 2022, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk\nhas grown very fond of Fort Lauderdale and its surrounding areas.\n\nOften seen driving around town in his golf cart or visiting Elbo Room, his\nfavorite local watering hole, Tkachuk was quick to embrace the lifestyle of a\nSouth Floridian.\n\nOne of the more popular events in Fort Lauderdale is the annual air show along\nthe beach.\n\nThis year, Tkachuk was invited to join the show headliners\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/matthew-tkachuk-to-fly-with-us-air-force-thunderbirds-in-town-for-fort-lauderdale-air-show],\nthe U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds squadron, for a cockpit ride along.\n\nIt’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Tkachuk and it offered him a unique way\nto view his new home that was certainly too good to pass up.\n\nOn Friday, Tkachuk had his aviators on as he climbed into the backseat of Lt.\nCol. Tyler “Wrath” Kenner’s Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon for an exhilarating\nflight above Fort Lauderdale.\n\nAfterwards, he looked equal parts amazed and exhausted.\n\n“I feel like I did one of the harder workouts of my life,” he said. “It’s no\njoke. I’ve gained so much more respect for the men and the women that fly these.\nIt’s a lot.”\n\nThe Air Force outfitted Tkachuk with his own flight suit that had mission\npatches added before he climbed into Kenner’s Thunderbird 7.\n\nYou can check out footage of Tkachuk’s fun day in the video below:\n\n\n\nLATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA\n\nThe Hockey Show: Steve Levy On Draft Lottery Fallout, Toronto Highs And Lows,\nCalling Endless Games\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/the-hockey-show-steve-levy-on-draft-lottery-fallout-toronto-highs-and-lows-calling-endless-games]\n\nIf The Panthers Want To Go All In, Trading For Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Is The\nMove To Make\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/if-the-panthers-want-to-go-all-in-trading-for-jets-connor-hellebuyck-is-the-move-to-make]\n\nFlorida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Will Join Team USA At World Championships\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/florida-panthers-matthew-tkachuk-will-join-team-usa-at-world-championships]\n\nAleksander Barkov Scores In Shootout, Anton Lundell Logs 3 Assists For Finland\nIn Pre-World Championship Matchup\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/aleksander-barkov-scores-in-shootout-anton-lundell-logs-3-assists-for-finland-in-pre-world-championship-matchup]\n\nPanthers' Sandis Vilmanis Scores Twice In Pre-Tournament Game; Set To Represent\nLatvia At World Championship\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-sandis-vilmanis-scores-twice-in-pre-tournament-game-set-to-represent-latvia-at-world-championship]\n\nMatthew Tkachuk To Fly With US Air Force Thunderbirds In Town For Fort\nLauderdale Air Show\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/matthew-tkachuk-to-fly-with-us-air-force-thunderbirds-in-town-for-fort-lauderdale-air-show]\n\nWho Can The Florida Panthers Target At Pick No. 9 In The 2026 NHL Draft?\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/who-can-the-florida-panthers-target-at-pick-no-9-in-the-2026-nhl-draft]