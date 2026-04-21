Matthew Tkachuk Spotted With Family Cheering On Brother Brady's Senators

Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk trades playoff scars for sibling support as he watches brother Brady's Senators battle in the postseason.
Over the past several postseasons, it has become commonplace to see the Florida Panthers playing hockey deep into May and June.
It’s also been normal to see family members of Panthers players cheering on their loved ones from the stands.
Naturally, that could include current and former NHL players.
You probably know where I’m going with this.
During each of the past three Panthers run to the Stanley Cup Final, TV cameras would often scan the crowd and locate Florida star Matthew Tkachuk’s family, generally featuring dad Keith, mom Chantal, sister Taryn and brother Brady, who also plays for the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.
This year, however, things are a little different in Pantherland.
For the first time in seven seasons, Florida did not qualify for the playoffs.
But Ottawa did.
That means Matthew now has the opportunity to support his brother the same way Brady has done for Matthew, and he did just that.
Monday night, when the Senators played Game 2 of their opening round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Matthew Tkachuk was in the crowd, right next to his dad Big Walt, cheering on the Senators.
Unfortunately for Brady and his teammates, the good vibes from his family didn’t translate to a victory, as Ottawa lost the game 3-2 in double overtime.
Now the Senators are heading back to Ottawa down two games to zero in the series.
Hopefully, for the Sens and the Tkachuks, Ottawa is able to turn things around on home ice so that Matthew and Co. can continue to follow Brady’s quest for his own Stanley Cup ring.
Game 3 between the Senators and Hurricanes is set for Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.
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Photo caption: Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk of the United States celebrate after winning the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. (James Lang-Imagn Images)