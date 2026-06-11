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Florida Panthers, JetBlue Team Up To Open New Fan Areas Inside Amerant Bank Arena

David Dwork
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Experience championship history in the new Champions Club and unwind at the JetBlue Landing lounge, two immersive premium spaces arriving at Amerant Bank Arena for the 2026-27 season.

Fans attending Florida Panthers home games next season will have the opportunity to experience some fun new spaces inside Amerant Bank Arena.

On Thursday, the team announced a renewed partnership with JetBlue as the team’s official airline.

The partnership includes JetBlue being the presenting sponsor of two new fan gathering areas inside the arena.

They are the ‘Champions Club’ and ‘JetBlue Landing’.

“We are proud to continue this storied partnership with a first-class organization like JetBlue,” President of Business Operations Michael White said in a statement released by the team. “They exemplify the kind of partner we are honored to stand alongside as two organizations rooted in Broward County, equally committed to showing up for the community. This expanded partnership creates new opportunities for us to engage our fans through exclusive access and benefits from gameday and beyond.”

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According to the team, the ‘Champions Club’ is a reimagining of the premium space on the club level behind the Panthers’ shoot-twice end of the rink.

It will be themed around Florida’s back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2024 and 2025, and feature photographs and memorabilia, along with championship rings and trophies.

Additionally, ‘JetBlue Landing’ will be an exclusive bar and lounge that will host “exclusive events, unique experiences and special access opportunities for JetBlue customers and Panthers fans”, according to the team.

Both new fan areas are expected to be open for the start of the 2026-27 regular season.

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Photo caption: Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Overview of fans in the stands during warm up between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

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