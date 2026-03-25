Has Andrei Kuzmenko Played His Last Game For The Los Angeles Kings?

Los Angeles Kings left winger Andrei Kuzmenko has been out of the lineup for some time now. The last time he made an appearance for the Kings was on Feb. 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights in a 6-4 loss, recording two assists.
However, just a few days later, he underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is out for the rest of the season. With that, the Russian is a pending UFA and requires a new contract for next season.
Barring an incredibly deep run in the post-season, is it possible that Kuzmenko has played his final game as a King?
His absence has been a huge loss offensively for the Kings. Kuzmenko had 13 goals and 25 points in 52 appearances, and is tied for the second-most power-play points on the team with 13.
The recovery timeline for repairing a torn meniscus is at least three months, and can be as long as six months, according to My Health Alberta. So even if the Kings made an unlikely run in the playoffs, stretching their season into late May, there's no guarantee that Kuzmenko could be back by then.
In fact, there's certainly no promise that Los Angeles can get into the post-season at all this year.
They are three points back of the Nashville Predators for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and four points behind the Golden Knights, who own the third spot in the Pacific Division.
At any rate, it doesn't seem likely that the Kings will see Kuzmenko again this season. With that, the 30-year-old is unsigned for next year and needs a new contract if the team wants to see him next year.
Last year, Kuzmenko was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers at the trade deadline. It was the second time he was traded that season, and the third team he represented.
He went on to play 22 regular-season games for the Kings in 2024-25, scoring 17 points. He then made his first career Stanley Cup playoff appearance and recorded a point per game - six points in six games.
After that campaign, Kings GM Ken Holland inked the left winger to a one-year contract at $4.5 million, and now that agreement is coming to an end.
With no signs of discussion over a new deal, it's possible that Kuzmenko pulled a Kings jersey over his head for the last time of his NHL career.
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