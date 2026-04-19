How The Kings Should Line Match Against MacKinnon And the Avalanche

Line-matching is an important strategy in playoff hockey, and that will be especially true for the Los Angeles Kings against the Colorado Avalanche. Here's how the Kings should allocate the lines.
Strategy and coaching decisions are a big factor when the playoffs roll around, and line-matching plays a crucial role in taking advantage of your opponent.
As massive underdogs against the Colorado Avalanche, the Los Angeles Kings and interim head coach D.J. Smith will need to take line-matching seriously and give it careful consideration.
Offensively, the Avalanche's top-three forward lines can really inflict damage. With Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas on the top line, Brock Nelson on line No. 2, and Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog listed on the third line, Los Angeles will need to spread out its defensive expertise.
So Smith should be asking himself, 'Who will be matching up with MacKinnon, Nelson and Kadri?' Luckily for the Kings, especially the centers on the team, they thrive in a shutdown assignment.
Colorado's top-three centers are met with Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield, and newcomer Scott Laughton.
Laughton will likely get the assignment of looking after Kadri when the two third lines meet on the ice. Kadri and Laughton both share a nasty and physical edge to their individual games, which could create a fiery matchup.
More importantly, Laughton excels in the defensive side of the game, particularly in the faceoff dot and on the penalty kill. Among players who take faceoffs regularly, Laughton leads the team in faceoff percentage at 59.4 percent.
That just leaves two-time Selke Trophy winner Kopitar and Byfield to supervise MacKinnon and Nelson.
Based on overall defensive talent, Kopitar would have the edge on Byfield with the aforementioned awards and legacy that the Kings captain has imposed.
However, there's a little more to it when dealing with the Rocket Richard Trophy winner and Hart Trophy candidate, MacKinnon. And one of MacKinnon's biggest assets is speed, which would make Byfield a sensible matchup for the Avalanche superstar center.
Byfield has proven to be not only one of the best skaters on the Kings but in the entire NHL. According to NHL Edge, Byfield is in the 98th percentile in speed bursts over 20 mph and skating distance. He's also ranked in the 89th percentile for max skating speed, reaching 23.16 mph against the Chicago Blackhawks back in December.
Furthermore, next to Byfield are Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere, who are both very strong skaters. That'll be key when MacKinnon is likely paired with Necas on the top line, also a speedster who reached 100 points for the first time in his career this past regular season.
That leaves an appropriate matchup of Kopitar's line going up against Nelson's line. Kopitar and Nelson are a bit slower and are aging, with Kopitar being 38 years old and Nelson being 34.
Aside from the idea of shutting down the opposition, putting Kopitar's line with Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe on his flanks could benefit the Kings offensively. Reports say that Nelson is joined by Valeri Nichushkin, who is a strong offensive player but not known for his two-way game, and Parker Kelly, who has spent most of the year on Colorado's bottom six.
In the end, the home team's coach will have the upper hand in terms of getting the matchup they like, but it's always fascinating to see specific assignments.
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