Kings First-Round Pick Left Off USA’s World Junior Roster Projection

The Hockey News’ prospect expert, Tony Ferrari, has released his next World Junior Championships roster projection.

Team Canada’s world juniors roster projection was looked at earlier in the week. But on Thanksgiving weekend, it’s time to Team USA’s potential roster.

After including two Los Angeles Kings prospects on the Canadian roster, Ferrari didn’t have any American Kings on Team USA’s roster.

Two Kings Prospects Earn A Spot On Canada’s World Junior Roster Projections

Los Angeles Kings prospects Liam Greentree and Carter George have been projected to make Team Canada for the upcoming World Junior Championships. With that, there's another youngster who could creep his way into the conversation.

Arguably, Los Angeles’ top American prospect, defenseman Henry Brzustewicz, was left off the defense corps, despite his recent play in the OHL.

In each position, Ferrari included a list of roster cuts. For the back end, Brzustewicz was one of four blueliners who were labelled as cuts.

Despite the snub on America’s roster projection, Brzustewicz has been solid on the back end of the OHL’s London Knights and has been a winner in the last two seasons.

Brzustewicz’s Knights have won back-to-back OHL championships. Sure, they had a loaded team that included the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Easton Cowan, Philadelphia Flyers’ Oliver Bonk and San Jose Sharks’ Sam Dickinson. But Brzustewicz excelled in his role and put up points from the back end.

Last year, Brzustewicz scored 10 goals and 42 points for London in the regular season. He finished ninth in team scoring.

However, this season, the Knights have a different look with several players graduating to their respective NHL clubs. That has cleared up space on the back end and gives Brzustewicz an elevated role.

Being promoted to alternate captain, alongside fellow Kings prospect, D-man Jared Woolley, Brzustewicz has seven goals and 12 points in 19 appearances this campaign.

Despite already playing two full seasons in the OHL, Brzustewicz is still 18 years old and was Los Angeles’ first-round pick in last year’s draft, selected 31st overall.

While Ferrari has Brzustewicz off the roster, there is a bright future ahead for the D-man, with still an opportunity to earn a spot in the 2027 world juniors. Not to mention, in case of injury or anything else that may rule out a player, Brzustewicz could be in line to fill in.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.