Kings' Drew Doughty, Joel Armia Won't Return Against Oilers With Injuries

The Los Angeles Kings lost the services of Drew Doughty and Joel Armia during their contest against the Edmonton Oilers. Doughty is listed with a lower-body injury, while Armia suffered an upper-body injury.
Armia suffered an upper-body injury during this game and will not return to action, the Kings announced during the second period.
As for Doughty, he's been ruled out with a lower-body injury, the team announced at the start of the third period.
Los Angeles already went into this game without left winger Andrei Kuzmenko. Head coach Jim Hiller revealed that he suffered an injury in Wednesday's 6-4 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights. There aren't many details on his injury as the team is still evaluating.
Armia took seven shifts and played 4:46 of ice time before he was officially ruled out. Doughty had more ice time, logging 15:15 of ice time across 14 shifts. The veteran D-man also had a minus-one on the evening.
Armia has missed time with a similar injury before. In early January, Armia missed some time with an upper-body injury, but was listed as day-to-day and was back after about one and a half weeks.
Armia has been a big piece of the Kings' forward group on both sides of the puck. Going into this game against Edmonton, Armia had 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in 52 appearances.
Additionally, he's averaging 14:31 of ice time this season and has a plus-one plus-minus rating.
Joel Armia (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)
The veteran is coming off an amazing Olympic campaign while representing Finland. He led his nation in scoring and was sixth in the tournament with three goals and eight points.
Armia averages 1:37 of ice time per game on the penalty kill for the Kings. He is also tied for the league lead in shorthanded points with five on the year, already a career-high with 24 outings remaining for Los Angeles after the affair with Edmonton.
Like Armia, Doughty is also coming back from Olympic duties, but his campaign was with Team Canada. He recorded one assist and played in all six contests.
For the Kings this season, the 36-year-old has three goals and 11 assists for 14 points through 49 games going into Wednesday's affair.
Depending on how long he's out for, Doughty will be a notable loss as he leads the Kings in ice time, recording an average of 22:57 of ice time per game.
