Los Angeles Kings Ranked Fifth In NHL Franchise Valuations

On Tuesday, The Hockey News publisher and owner, Graeme Roustan, made his own version of NHL franchise valuations.
He ranked all 32 NHL teams based on how much each franchise is worth. With his own projections, he compared them to the valuations from Sprotico and Forbes.
In this list, the Los Angeles Kings ranked fairly high. Roustan has the Kings fifth in these valuations, tied in approximate value with four other organizations.
Los Angeles is valued at about $3.5 billion, tied with the Edmonton Oilers (4), Boston Bruins (6), Chicago Blackhawks (7), and Philadelphia Flyers (8). They are the second-highest club that is not an Original Six franchise.
Roustan has projected the value of every NHL franchise to continue to rise. For the Kings, in comparison to the 2025 report from Sportico, Roustan has increased the team's value from $2.96 billion to $3.5 billion. That's just over $500 million in increase from Sportico's report.
Along with being the second-highest team that isn't an Original Six team in Roustan's rankings, the Kings are the second-highest team based in the United States.
Los Angeles also would've been the most valuable team in the Western Conference, as it was in Sportico's ranking. However, Roustan pushed the Oilers just above the Kings in this list, making them second-best in another category.
One title they hold in these valuations is the most valuable franchise in the state of California. In fact, Los Angeles is quite a distance away from the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks.
The Ducks rank the lowest of the Californian teams, sitting in 28th with a net worth of $1.75 billion.
Two spots ahead of Anaheim is San Jose, which is also valued at $1.75 billion. The Sharks were ranked higher than the Ducks under Sportico, but the opposite by Forbes.
Nonetheless, Roustan has the Kings worth double than what their state counterparts. In other words, Anaheim and San Jose's franchises together add up to what Los Angeles is.
The Kings prove to be one of the biggest NHL franchises in the United States.
