Los Angeles Kings Three Stars Of The Week: Week Three

Week three of the NHL has just wrapped up, and it’s time for another edition of the three stars of the week. The NHL has their own version of this, but here, this is exclusive to the Los Angeles Kings.

It was a great week for Los Angeles as they won three out of four contests and played their way into a playoff spot. Accumulating seven out of a possible eight points, the Kings are now third in the Pacific Division.

Here are three players who played a big role in helping the team get to where they are now, heading into week four.

Third Star: Alex Laferriere, RW/C

Last week might be stamped as one of the best weeks in Alex Laferriere’s short career so far. Every point he scored in the last four games adds up to his season totals after 10 games.

Scoring two goals and one assist, the right winger has also proved to be a very versatile player. With captain and center Anze Kopitar sitting out for a few contests, Laferriere stepped in to play center.

The 23-year-old was just under 50 percent in the faceoff dot, but was an impressive eight for nine on Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Second Star: Corey Perry, RW

Corey Perry wasted no time getting his feet under him when he returned to the lineup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. While he didn’t get on the scoresheet on his Kings debut, he did for the next three games.

Perry has two goals and one helper in four games this season, proving he’s still effective at the ripe age of 40. His first tally for the Kings came on Thursday against the Stars, putting home a rebound on the power play to open the scoring.

He also made a key primary assist to Laferriere, who equalized against the Chicago Blackhawks in their last game. They went on to win that contest in regulation, the first time this season.

It’s still early, but Perry has been a great addition to the Kings’ roster.

First Star: Adrian Kempe, RW

It was an easy decision to make Adrian Kempe the first star of the week. All the statistics and the eye test point to this being the only and correct answer.

The biggest indicator to make Kempe the first star of the week was his ability to perform when it mattered most, and ultimately, the reason for two of Los Angeles’ three wins from last week.

Against the Blues, he scored the overtime-winner for the team’s second win of the season. In their next game, against the Stars, the Kings found themselves in an identical situation. Naturally, Kempe called the game in overtime, yet again.

On top of his two overtime-winning goals, he added another tally in Los Angeles’ loss to the Nashville Predators. He scored three goals and three assists for six points in four games on the week.

The Swedish right winger continues to be the team’s most consistent performer so far this season.

