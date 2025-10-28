Los Angeles Kings Winger Will Not Play Against The Sharks And Will ‘Miss Some Time’

After dealing with injuries to Anze Kopitar, Corey Perry and Darcy Kuemper earlier in the season, the Los Angeles Kings will be without left winger Warren Foegele.

According to the Kings' head coach Jim Hiller, Foegele will not be in the lineup for their game on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks to end the NHL’s ‘Frozen Frenzy’ day.

Furthermore, Los Angeles’ bench boss stated that the 29-year-old will “miss some time,” due to an upper-body injury.

Foegele suffered this upper-body injury during the Kings’ last game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

In the opening five minutes of the contest, Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno made a physical play on Foegele against the boards. The Kings’ left winger crashed into the boards awkwardly before falling to the ice and not getting up quickly.

For a few moments, it looked like Foligno was checking on Foegele following the hit.

Nonetheless, Foegele got to his feet and skated off the ice on his own, while holding his right arm and shoulder area. From that point, he did not return to the game.

Foegele has played in all games for the Kings this season, but will miss Los Angeles’ next game. In 10 appearances this year, the Markham, Ont. native has one goal and a minus-one rating. He also averages 14:42 of ice time per game, before Sunday’s outing, when he was forced off the ice after playing just 1:29.

After Los Angeles clashes with state rivals San Jose, they play their first home game in nearly two weeks, hosting the Detroit Red Wings. Later in the week, the red-hot New Jersey Devils come into town on Saturday.

The only details related to Foegele’s injury are that he’ll miss some time. Therefore, with that timeline, it’s likely there is a chance that he isn’t healthy in time for those two aforementioned games.

