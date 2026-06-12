REPORT: Darnell Nurse Includes The Kings On His List Of Preferred Trade Destinations

thehockeynews.com Two Bad Contracts. One Good Trade The Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers have a shared history that runs deeper than four straight first-round exits and a trade that shook the hockey world. The two teams have recently swapped players, including Warren Foegele, Viktor Arvidsson, and Corey Perry. They also share a general manager in Ken Holland. Holland ran Edmonton for years, getting the Oilers ever so close to the promised land, but also signed the contracts that still haunt that roster.