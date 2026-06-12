REPORT: Darnell Nurse Includes The Kings On His List Of Preferred Trade Destinations
Darnell Nurse has requested a trade from the Edmonton Oilers. The Los Angeles Kings, who have long been linked to the polarizing defender are included on his short list of preferred trade destinations.
After months, and maybe even years of speculation, the inevitable has finally come. The Edmonton Oilers will be trading Darnell Nurse after the 31-year-old asked the team for a trade, proving that he agrees a change is best for both parties.
Like all players with a no-trade clause do, Nurse gave the Oilers a short list of three to five teams that he would prefer to be dealt to.
According to NHL insider, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins are two teams that have been revealed to included on Nurse's top trade destinations.
When hockey fans hear the name Darnell Nurse, the immediate thought is his controversial $9.25 million cap hit. This number is the more than likely the sole reason for his imminent departure from Edmonton.
Let's not get it twisted, Nurse is a very solid top four caliber defenseman in the National Hockey League, but his questionable contract has given fans and media across the league a conflicting impression of the 6'4" blue-liner.
The 31-year-old veteran has been on the receiving end of some harsh but also sometimes warranted criticism. When you're being payed top dollar to play for a household franchise, the expectation is that you live up to that contract, and unfortunately for Nurse, he was never going to do that.
The former seventh overall pick has always been a reliable shutdown defender that will provide anywhere from 25-40 points in a full season, nothing more, nothing less. He should have never been given such a large contract in the first place.
With that being said, Nurse is still a good hockey player and his services on the ice would be a great help for a large number of teams across the league.
Where Do The Kings Come In?
In 2022, the Edmonton Oilers and Darnell Nurse reached an agreement on a massive eight-year contract extension, worth $9.25 million annually.
The General Manager that handed over the contract? None other than current Kings GM Ken Holland. You don't need to be a rocket scientist to see that there is a very clear connection here.
It's clear that Holland is a big fan of Nurse's game, and could even be willing to reunite with him in Los Angeles, as it seems Nurse would be interested in making the move to California.
If the Kings decided to pursue him, Nurse would fit in quite well in the top four of the team's d-core alongside Mikey Anderson, Drew Doughty, and Brandt Clarke. While also providing as an upgrade over guys like Brian Dumoulin, Cody Ceci, and Joel Edmundson.
There are still so many questions to be answered. Will the Kings pursue Nurse? What does a deal even look like? Will the Oilers retain any salary?
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