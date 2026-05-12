Who Changed The Kings The Most? Revisiting Recent Acquisitions

The Los Angeles Kings have made the playoffs for 5 straight seasons, and over the last 2 years, the Kings have made major roster changes that, at the time, were made to help the team not only make the playoffs but also to help get them further both within the playoffs and in future seasons to come. But during the time those trades and signings were made, the players, fans, and Kings organization couldn't see just how impactful they were, so looking back 2 years to see the most recent acquisitions and who has changed the Kings the most.