(10-13-25) Wild Vs Kings: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (1-1-0) is set to host the Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0) for a 7:00 tilt. The Wild are set to begin a back-to-back. They will play the Dallas Stars tomorrow.
Jesper Wallstedt will start tonight for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson will start tomorrow. Wallstedt played in two NHL games last year and went 0-2-0 with a 4.09 goals-against average and a .843 save percentage.
He went 9-14-5 in the AHL with the Iowa Wild last year and had a 3.59 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage.
Darcy Kuemper will start for Los Angeles. In 14 career starts against the Wild, Kuemper has gone 5-7-1 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He is 0-2-0 on the year with a 3.63 goals-against average and a .860 save percentage.
Kuemper played 102 games with Minnesota across five seasons and was the Wild's 161st pick from the 2009 NHL Draft. He was great against the Wild last year. We will see how tonight goes.
Danila Yurov will make his NHL debut tonight. Hunter Haight will come out of the lineup. The defense will be the same tonight for Minnesota. So David Jiricek and Daemon Hunt will sit again.
Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Yakov Trenin
Liam Ohgren - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza
Defense:
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Dameon Hunt, David Jiricek, Hunter Haight.
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back).
Andrei Kuzmenko - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Joel Armia
Warren Foegele - Phillip Danault - Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott - Alex Turcotte - Alex Laferriere
Defense:
Brian Dumoulin - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson - Cody Ceci
Starting Goaltender: Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Alex Stalock as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg a reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.
- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Out For Two Months With Lower-Body Injury.