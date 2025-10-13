(10-13-25) Wild Vs Kings: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (1-1-0) is set to host the Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0) for a 7:00 tilt. The Wild are set to begin a back-to-back. They will play the Dallas Stars tomorrow.

Jesper Wallstedt will start tonight for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson will start tomorrow. Wallstedt played in two NHL games last year and went 0-2-0 with a 4.09 goals-against average and a .843 save percentage.

He went 9-14-5 in the AHL with the Iowa Wild last year and had a 3.59 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage.

Darcy Kuemper will start for Los Angeles. In 14 career starts against the Wild, Kuemper has gone 5-7-1 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He is 0-2-0 on the year with a 3.63 goals-against average and a .860 save percentage.

(10-13-25) Wild Reveal Starting Goaltender Vs Kings

ST. PAUL, Minn - The The Minnesota Wild (1-1-0) is set to host the Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0) for a 7:00 tilt. Both teams have reveled the starting goaltenders for tonights matchup.

Kuemper played 102 games with Minnesota across five seasons and was the Wild's 161st pick from the 2009 NHL Draft. He was great against the Wild last year. We will see how tonight goes.

Danila Yurov will make his NHL debut tonight. Hunter Haight will come out of the lineup. The defense will be the same tonight for Minnesota. So David Jiricek and Daemon Hunt will sit again.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Yakov Trenin

Liam Ohgren - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

Defense:

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Dameon Hunt, David Jiricek, Hunter Haight.

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back).

Kings Projected Lines

Andrei Kuzmenko - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Joel Armia

Warren Foegele - Phillip Danault - Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott - Alex Turcotte - Alex Laferriere

Defense:

Brian Dumoulin - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson - Cody Ceci

Starting Goaltender: Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Alex Stalock as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg a reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Wild's Danila Yurov Set To Make NHL Debut Tonight

ST. PAUL, Minn - A smiley Danila Yurov sat in his stall after Monday's morning skate next to Kirill Kaprizov as the media swarmed Yurov. It came 20 minutes after Wild head coach confirmed Yurov was making his NHL debut tonight.

- Wild Place Nico Sturm On Injured Reserve.

- Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov To An Eight-Year Contract Extension.

- Wild Claim Defenseman Daemon Hunt Off Waivers.

- Wild Sign Filip Gustavsson To A Five-Year Contract Extension.

- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Out For Two Months With Lower-Body Injury.