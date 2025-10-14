(10-14-25) Wild Vs Stars: Game Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (2-1-0) is back in action tonight against the Dallas Stars (2-0-0) on the second of a back-to-back. The Wild played last night against the Los Angeles Kings and picked up a 4-3 shootout win.

Minnesota made a roster move before the game as well. Hunter Haight was sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) and forward Ben Jones was recalled.

The Wild did not hold a morning skate or media availability so it is unclear if Jones will get into the lineup tonight or if the Wild will keep Danila Yurov at center.

Yurov, 22, made his NHL debut on Monday night and played a good game. Jones was recalled for the roadtrip. They would rather have him healthy scratched than Haight.

Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for the Wild. He is 5-3-0 with a 1.87 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage in eight career starts against the Stars.

Jake Oettinger will start for Dallas. He is 7-0-3 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in 12 career games against the Wild.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Yakov Trenin

Liam Ohgren - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

Defense:

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Ben Jones, Dameon Hunt, David Jiricek.

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back).

Stars Projected Lines

Sam Steel - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen

Justin Hryckowian - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin

Jason Robertson - Wyatt Johnston - Mavrik Bourque

Colin Blackwell - Radek Faksa - Nathan Bastian

Defense:

Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley - Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel - Alexander Petrovic

Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Adam Erne, Ilya Lyubushkin.

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN. Mike Monaco will be on the play-by-play with AJ Mleczko as the color analyst. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

'All The People That Have Doubted Me, This Felt Really Good': Jesper Wallstedt Opens The Season Proving Haters Wrong

ST. PAUL, Minn - It has been one heck of a journey for goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. It is just one game, but there is no doubt Wallstedt is riding high after the win on Monday.

