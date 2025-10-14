(10-14-25) Wild Vs Stars: Game Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (2-1-0) is back in action tonight against the Dallas Stars (2-0-0) on the second of a back-to-back. The Wild played last night against the Los Angeles Kings and picked up a 4-3 shootout win.
Minnesota made a roster move before the game as well. Hunter Haight was sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) and forward Ben Jones was recalled.
The Wild did not hold a morning skate or media availability so it is unclear if Jones will get into the lineup tonight or if the Wild will keep Danila Yurov at center.
Yurov, 22, made his NHL debut on Monday night and played a good game. Jones was recalled for the roadtrip. They would rather have him healthy scratched than Haight.
Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for the Wild. He is 5-3-0 with a 1.87 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage in eight career starts against the Stars.
Jake Oettinger will start for Dallas. He is 7-0-3 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in 12 career games against the Wild.
Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Yakov Trenin
Liam Ohgren - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza
Defense:
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Ben Jones, Dameon Hunt, David Jiricek.
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back).
Sam Steel - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen
Justin Hryckowian - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
Jason Robertson - Wyatt Johnston - Mavrik Bourque
Colin Blackwell - Radek Faksa - Nathan Bastian
Defense:
Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley - Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel - Alexander Petrovic
Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Adam Erne, Ilya Lyubushkin.
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung).
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN. Mike Monaco will be on the play-by-play with AJ Mleczko as the color analyst. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.
- Wild Place Nico Sturm On Injured Reserve.
- Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov To An Eight-Year Contract Extension.
- Wild Claim Defenseman Daemon Hunt Off Waivers.
- Wild Sign Filip Gustavsson To A Five-Year Contract Extension.
- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Out For Two Months With Lower-Body Injury.