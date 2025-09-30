(9-30-25) Wild Vs Jets: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (1-2-1) host the Winnipeg Jets (1-2-1) for its last home preseason game of the year before the regular season starts.

The big news of the day so far was the NHL record-setting contract given to Wild superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov. He is in the lineup and will play tonight against the Jets.

Winnipeg is bringing majority of its NHL players as well. The regular season is just around the corner.

A few notes. Jesper Wallstedt will start and play the whole game tonight. Calvin Petersen will back him up. Zach Bogosian is going to play the left-side tonight instead of the right and Danila Yurov is going to play wing tonight instead of center.

Wild forward Brett Leason was also released from his professional contract this morning.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy

Liam Ohgren - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko

Danila Yurov - Ryan Hartman - Marcus Johansson

Marcus Foligno - Hunter Haight - Yakov Trenin

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon

Zach Bogosian - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Vinnie Hinostroza, Tyler Pitlick, Filip Gustavsson.

Injured: Nico Sturm, Jonas Brodin

Jets Projected Lines

Nino Niederreiter - Jonathan Toews - Cole Perfetti

Alex Iafallo - Vladislav Namestnikov - Gabe Vilardi

Cole Koepke - Brad Lambert - Nikita Chibrikov

David Gustafsson - Jaret Anderson Dolan - Parker Ford

Defense:

Logan Stanley - Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury - Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola - Colin Miller

Starting Goaltender: Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Kyle Clague, Domenic DiVincentiis.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Minnesota Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov To An 8-Year Contract Extension

ST. PAUL, Minn - The The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday an eight-year contract extension worth $136 million ($17 million AAV) for its superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov.

- Hunter Haight Continues To Make An Impression At Training Camp.

- What Is New On The Kirill Kaprizov Contract Situation.

- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Will Be Out For "A Little While"

- Is It Time To Panic: Kirill Kaprizov Contract Extension Situation.

- Former Minnesota Wild Defenseman Retires From NHL.