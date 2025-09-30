(9-30-25) Wild Vs Jets: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (1-2-1) host the Winnipeg Jets (1-2-1) for its last home preseason game of the year before the regular season starts.
The big news of the day so far was the NHL record-setting contract given to Wild superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov. He is in the lineup and will play tonight against the Jets.
Winnipeg is bringing majority of its NHL players as well. The regular season is just around the corner.
A few notes. Jesper Wallstedt will start and play the whole game tonight. Calvin Petersen will back him up. Zach Bogosian is going to play the left-side tonight instead of the right and Danila Yurov is going to play wing tonight instead of center.
Wild forward Brett Leason was also released from his professional contract this morning.
Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy
Liam Ohgren - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko
Danila Yurov - Ryan Hartman - Marcus Johansson
Marcus Foligno - Hunter Haight - Yakov Trenin
Defense:
Jake Middleton - Brock Faber
Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon
Zach Bogosian - David Jiricek
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Vinnie Hinostroza, Tyler Pitlick, Filip Gustavsson.
Injured: Nico Sturm, Jonas Brodin
Nino Niederreiter - Jonathan Toews - Cole Perfetti
Alex Iafallo - Vladislav Namestnikov - Gabe Vilardi
Cole Koepke - Brad Lambert - Nikita Chibrikov
David Gustafsson - Jaret Anderson Dolan - Parker Ford
Defense:
Logan Stanley - Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury - Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola - Colin Miller
Starting Goaltender: Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Kyle Clague, Domenic DiVincentiis.
