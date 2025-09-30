Minnesota Wild Release Brett Leason From His Professional Tryout

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday that forward Brett Leason has been released of his professional tryout (PTO).

The Wild had signed both defenseman Jack Johnson and Leason to PTO's for training camp. When Leason was signed to a PTO the thought was he had a great chance to make the team out of camp.

Leason, 26, has played in 220 NHL games over the last four seasons. He spent one year with the Washington Capitals and three with the Anaheim Ducks.

After playing in every preseason game, Leason just hasn't showed the Wild enough. He has now been cut from his PTO and is now a free agent.

Minnesota Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov To An 8-Year Contract Extension

ST. PAUL, Minn - The The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday an eight-year contract extension worth $136 million ($17 million AAV) for its superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov.

