(1-17-26) Wild Vs Sabres: Projected Starting Goaltending Matchup

The Sabres are the hottest team in the league and are 15-2-0 in its last 17 games and 8-2-0 in their last ten games.
Here is today's projected starting goaltending matchup.
After playing the third period and allowing no goals to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday after Jesper Wallstedt got pulled, Filip Gustavsson will start today for the Wild.
Gustavsson, 27, is 14-9-5 this year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 29 games.
In 15 starts since Nov. 16, is 10-2-3 and ranks third in the NHL with a 2.01 goals-against average, tied for fourth with a .927 save percentage and has two shutouts.
Buffalo won the first meeting between these two teams. Gustavsson saved 31-of-33 shots faced in the shootout loss at Grand Casino Arena earlier this season.
In his career against the Sabres, Gustavsson has been incredible. He is 2-1-2 with a 1.77 goals-against average, a .938 save percentage and one shutout in five starts for Minnesota.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen did not start the last game for the Sabres against the Wild but is projected to get the start today. He is 10-6-1 on the year with a 2.59 goals-against average and has a .904 save percentage in 17 games.
He has won six of his last seven starts and has allowed an average of 2.14 goals against in those seven games.
In six career starts against the Wild, Luukkonen is 3-2-1 with a 2.44 goals-against average and has a .922 save percentage.
