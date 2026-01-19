Logo
(1-19-26) Wild Vs Maple Leafs: Line Combinations cover image

(1-19-26) Wild Vs Maple Leafs: Line Combinations

Dylan Loucks
3h
Dylan Loucks
3h
Updated at Jan 20, 2026, 00:49
See who's leading the charge for Minnesota and Toronto. Kaprizov faces Matthews as injuries shake up both lineups.

The Minnesota Wild (27-13-9) is back in action tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-16-8) for the first of a back-to-back.

Minnesota is 4-3-3 in its last ten games. Toronto is 7-1-2 in its last ten games. This is the first of two meetings this season between these two teams.

Here are tonights starting lineups.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Hunter Haight - Vinnie Hinostroza

Ben Jones - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Spacek, Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Injured: Matt Boldy (lower-body), Marcus Johansson (lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body), Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Bobby McMann - Auston Matthews - Max Domi

Matias Maccelli - John Tavares - Matthew Knies

Easton Cowan - Nicolas Roy - Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense:

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit - Troy Stecher

Starting Goaltender: Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Matt Benning, Philippe Myers, Jacob Quillan.

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper-body), Chris Tanev (lower-body), Dakota Mermis (lower-body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (lower-body).

