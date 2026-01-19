(1-19-26) Wild Vs Maple Leafs: Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (27-13-9) is back in action tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-16-8) for the first of a back-to-back.
Minnesota is 4-3-3 in its last ten games. Toronto is 7-1-2 in its last ten games. This is the first of two meetings this season between these two teams.
Here are tonights starting lineups.
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno - Hunter Haight - Vinnie Hinostroza
Ben Jones - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt - David Jiricek
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: David Spacek, Nicolas Aube-Kubel.
Injured: Matt Boldy (lower-body), Marcus Johansson (lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body), Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).
Bobby McMann - Auston Matthews - Max Domi
Matias Maccelli - John Tavares - Matthew Knies
Easton Cowan - Nicolas Roy - Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok
Defense:
Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit - Troy Stecher
Starting Goaltender: Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Matt Benning, Philippe Myers, Jacob Quillan.
Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper-body), Chris Tanev (lower-body), Dakota Mermis (lower-body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (lower-body).
