Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
(1-19-26) Wild Vs Maple Leafs: Starting Goaltending Matchup cover image

(1-19-26) Wild Vs Maple Leafs: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Dylan Loucks
7h
Partner
157Members·2.2KPosts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Dylan Loucks
7h
Updated at Jan 20, 2026, 03:14
Partner

Gustavsson reaches a milestone as he faces Woll in a crucial netminder duel. Can the Wild netminder steal the show?

The Minnesota Wild (27-13-9) is back in action tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-16-8) for the first of a back-to-back.

Here is tonights goaltending matchup.

Filip Gustavsson will be back in the cage tonight for this front-half. He is 15-9-5 on the year with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage with three shutouts.

Gustavsson, 27, is set to play in his 200th career NHL game. He is 6-2-0 with a 2.26 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and one shutout in his last eight road starts.

The Swedish net minder has played the Maple Leafs five times in his career and is 3-1-1 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Last season Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage in two starts.

Joseph Woll will start for the Maple Leafs tonight. He is 11-4-3 on the year with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 19 games.

Last season against the Wild he stopped 22-of-24 shots faced in the second meeting between the two.

Woll, 27, has faced Minnesota twice in his career. He is 1-1-0 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Star winger Matt Boldy sidelined. The Wild face a tough road trip missing their goal-scoring leader, impacting their offense significantly.
thehockeynews.comWild Place Star Winger Matt Boldy On The Injured ReserveStar winger Matt Boldy sidelined. The Wild face a tough road trip missing their goal-scoring leader, impacting their offense significantly.

- Immediate Impact: Quinn Hughes' Start With The Wild Has Been Historically Fast.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- Wild's Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek Named To Sweden's Olympic Roster.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

Latest News
2