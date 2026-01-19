(1-19-26) Wild Vs Maple Leafs: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Filip Gustavsson will be back in the cage tonight for this front-half. He is 15-9-5 on the year with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage with three shutouts.
Gustavsson, 27, is set to play in his 200th career NHL game. He is 6-2-0 with a 2.26 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and one shutout in his last eight road starts.
The Swedish net minder has played the Maple Leafs five times in his career and is 3-1-1 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.
Last season Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage in two starts.
Joseph Woll will start for the Maple Leafs tonight. He is 11-4-3 on the year with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 19 games.
Last season against the Wild he stopped 22-of-24 shots faced in the second meeting between the two.
Woll, 27, has faced Minnesota twice in his career. He is 1-1-0 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.
