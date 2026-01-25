(1-24-26) Wild Vs Panthers: Starting Goaltending Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (29-14-9) is back in action tonight to face the Florida Panthers (26-20-3) to cap off Hockey Day Minnesota.
Here are tonight's starting goaltenders for each team.
Filip Gustavsson will start again for the Wild. It will be his second-straight start and his fourth in the last five games.
Gustavsson, 27, is coming off a win and is 17-9-5 on the year with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
The Wild have picked up points in 12 of the last 13 games Gustavsson has started.
He went 1-0-0 last year against the Panthers and stopped 24-of-25 shots in the win. In his career against the Panthers, Gustavsson is 3-2-1 with a 2.34 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage with one shutout.
Sergei Bobrovsky will start tonight for the Panthers.
His numbers have not been so good this year but he still has gotten wins. Bobrovsky is 19-14-1 in 34 games with a 3.09 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage.
Bobrovsky, 37, is coming off a fight against the San Jose Sharks. He played in both games last season against the Wild and went 1-1-0 with a 3.60 goals-against average and a .860 save percentage.
In 21 career starts against the Wild, Bobrovsky is 14-5-1 with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage with one shutout.
