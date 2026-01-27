(1-27-26) Wild Vs Blackhawks: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Logo
Young Wallstedt faces Knight as the Wild and Blackhawks' crease battles heat up. Who will stand tall in this pivotal goaltending showdown?

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (29-14-10) is back in action tonight to face the Chicago Blackhawks (21-23-8).

Here is tonight's starting goaltending matchup.

After starting just once in the last four games, Jesper Wallstedt will be back in the net tonight for the Wild.

Wallstedt, 23, is 12-5-4 on the year with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He has four shutouts as well.

In his last eight starts, Wallstedt is 2-4-2 with a 3.98 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage.

Filip Gustavsson started the last game for the Wild against the Blackhawks and picked up the win.

But it will be rookie goaltender Wallstedt to make his second career start against the Blackhawks. He picked up his first career win and shutout in April in 2024.

Spencer Knight will start for the Blackhawks.

He is 15-14-6 on the season with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in 35 games.

He started in net against the Wild earlier this year and stopped 20-of-24 in the loss.

Knight, 24, has played in two games against the Wild in his career. He is 0-0-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .867 save percentage.

