Hynes: Consistency The Next Step For Wild's David Jiricek

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Head coach John Hynes said David Jiricek continues to make progress as he adjusts to the pace and demands of the NHL game.
Which is good considering he is, and was, talked about as being an offensive defenseman. But having zero points in 22 games this year leaves some concern as it doesn't really scream offensive defenseman.
“I think that David is getting more and more comfortable playing. I think just firm decisions with the puck have been good,” Hynes said. “From a competitive standpoint, he’s always a guy that we think competes hard. It’s just positioning at a high pace at the NHL level, it’s puck decisions at times, it’s just trying to get more consistency in those two areas.”
A development curve can look different for every player, particularly for young defensemen learning to process the game at NHL speed.
It is even easier for a young defenseman to get caught up in his boxscore stats and be worried since he isn't producing. But Hynes said Jiricek understands his development curve.
“Yes, I think that he understands where he’s at and that he’s still developing and still getting ready and everybody’s path is different,” Hynes said.
The Wild have focused on maintaining open communication with Jiricek as he continues to build his game, outlining expectations and areas of improvement while keeping him aligned with the organization’s long-term plan.
“But I do think that we try as best we can to communicate with the player and players of what their situation is, what’s good, what needs improvement, what our plan is for them,” Hynes said.
That transparency, Hynes said, has helped Jiricek remain comfortable with the process, even when it involves spending time away from the NHL lineup.
There have been many times this year that Jiricek has been scratched.
Minnesota swung big with a huge trade last season to acquire Jiricek from the Columbus Blue Jackets when they traded Daemon Hunt, a first round pick in 2025, a third round pick and fourth round pick in 2026 and a second round pick in 2027.
The Wild ended up getting Hunt back when Columbus put him on waivers this year after preseason.
There were even times this season where Hunt would play on his off-side while Jiricek would sit in the press box.
This obviously left Wild fans very concerned, considering what they gave up to acquire the defensemen who couldn't even stay in the lineup.
But, the Wild have been very open with Jiricek in their communication. When he is scratched, Alex Goligoski often sits with him in the press box and analyzes the game with him to offer pointers and things of that nature.
Goligoski was hired by the Wild this season as a player development advisor. He works specifically with defensemen.
“So, I think that there’s a comfort level in that, that there’s communication,” Hynes said. “He knows that he’s got a lot of potential. He knows he can play. He wants to play.”
Hynes emphasized that consistent game action remains a priority for Jiricek's development.
“But I think it’s important, too, that when you’re in his situation that you are willing to go through the process and have a realistic assessment of where your game is at, where our team is at,” Hynes said. “And try to put him in positions if he’s not going to play regularly here, then we think it’s the best thing for him to play regularly in Iowa. And he agrees with that, so now it’s just continuing to build his game and continue to develop.”
For the Wild, the hope is that the production eventually follows the habits. Jiricek’s development has been less about immediate offense and more about learning how to survive, and then thrive, at NHL pace.
If the positioning sharpens and the puck decisions continue to improve, the points that once defined his profile should arrive naturally.
Until then, Minnesota appears willing to live with patience, believing the foundation matters more than the numbers on the back of the stat sheet.
