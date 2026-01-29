Logo
(1-29-26) Wild Vs Flames: Line Combinations

Discover the Wild's strategic attack plan against Calgary. See who's skating together and how they'll dominate the ice tonight.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (30-14-10) is back in action tonight to face the Calgary Flames (21-25-6).

Defenseman Zach Bogosian was on the ice for morning skate on Thursday but will not play tonight.

That means there will be only one change tonight for the Wild and it's the goaltender.

Here are tonights lines.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin - Nico Sturm - Vinnie Hinostroza

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).

Flames Projected Lines

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Joel Farabee - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

Defense:

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

Starting Goaltender: Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Ryan Lomberg.

Injured: Blake Coleman (upper-body), Jake Bean (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper-body). 

