(1-29-26) Wild Vs Flames: Line Combinations

Defenseman Zach Bogosian was on the ice for morning skate on Thursday but will not play tonight.
That means there will be only one change tonight for the Wild and it's the goaltender.
Here are tonights lines.
Wild Projected Lines
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin - Nico Sturm - Vinnie Hinostroza
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt - David Jiricek
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, Matt Kiersted
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).
Flames Projected Lines
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin
Joel Farabee - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
Defense:
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
Starting Goaltender: Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Ryan Lomberg.
Injured:Blake Coleman (upper-body), Jake Bean (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper-body).
