(1-29-26) Wild Vs Flames: Starting Goaltending Matchup

After getting the last game off when Jesper Wallstedt started, Filip Gustavsson will start tonight.
Gustavsson, 27, is 17-9-6 on the year with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage with three shutouts in 33 games this season.
The Wild have played the Flames twice this season and is 1-1-0. Gustavsson stopped 27-of-30 shots faced in the second game against Calgary in the loss.
In his career against the Flames, Gustavsson is 5-2-2 with a 1.90 goals-against average, a .938 save percentage and has two shutouts in ten games and nine career starts.
Devin Cooley is projected to start tonight for the Flames. He saved 17-of-18 shots faced for Calgary in the first matchup in the win. Dustin Wold started the second game.
Cooley, 28, is 6-5-3 with 2.17 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 17 games and 14 starts.
In his one career start against Minnesota, Cooley is 0-1-0 with a 1.04 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage in his lone start (11/9/25) against the Wild.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.