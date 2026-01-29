Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
(1-29-26) Wild Vs Flames: Starting Goaltending Matchup cover image

(1-29-26) Wild Vs Flames: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Dylan Loucks
10h
Partner
160Members·2,279Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Key netminders face off as the Wild and Flames clash. Discover which goalie's performance will dictate the game's outcome.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (30-14-10) is back in action tonight to face the Calgary Flames (21-25-6).

Here is tonights starting goaltending matchup.

After getting the last game off when Jesper Wallstedt started, Filip Gustavsson will start tonight.

Gustavsson, 27, is 17-9-6 on the year with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage with three shutouts in 33 games this season.

The Wild have played the Flames twice this season and is 1-1-0. Gustavsson stopped 27-of-30 shots faced in the second game against Calgary in the loss.

In his career against the Flames, Gustavsson is 5-2-2 with a 1.90 goals-against average, a .938 save percentage and has two shutouts in ten games and nine career starts.

Devin Cooley is projected to start tonight for the Flames. He saved 17-of-18 shots faced for Calgary in the first matchup in the win. Dustin Wold started the second game.

Cooley, 28, is 6-5-3 with 2.17 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 17 games and 14 starts.

In his one career start against Minnesota, Cooley is 0-1-0 with a 1.04 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage in his lone start (11/9/25) against the Wild.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Hynes believes David Jiricek is progressing, but solidifying puck decisions and positioning will unlock his NHL potential and drive consistency.
thehockeynews.comHynes: Consistency The Next Step For Wild's David JiricekHynes believes David Jiricek is progressing, but solidifying puck decisions and positioning will unlock his NHL potential and drive consistency.

- Quinn Hughes Breaks Franchise Record In 18th Game.

- Immediate Impact: Quinn Hughes' Start With The Wild Has Been Historically Fast.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

Latest News
1