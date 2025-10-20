(10-20-25) Wild Vs Rangers: Line Combinations.

The Minnesota Wild (2-3-1) is on the road tonight to face the New York Rangers (3-3-1). The Wild have dropped three straight on the road trip and are looking to get back into the win column.
Here our tonight's lines.
Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson - Ryan Hartman - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton - David Jiricek
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Dameon Hunt.
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Marco Rossi (lower), Zach Bogosian (lower).
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle
Conor Sheary - J.T. Miller - Alexis Lafreniere
Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defense:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen
Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider
Starting Goaltender: Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen.
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.
- Wild Acquire Former Top Prospect From San Jose In A Trade.
- Wild's Zach Bogosian Out With Lower-Body Injury, Day-To-Day.
- Iowa Wild Bring Back Franchise Goals Leader On AHL Contract.
- Wild Recall Forward Ben Jones From Iowa Wild.