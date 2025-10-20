(10-20-25) Wild Vs Rangers: Line Combinations.

The Minnesota Wild (2-3-1) is on the road tonight to face the New York Rangers (3-3-1). The Wild have dropped three straight on the road trip and are looking to get back into the win column.

Here our tonight's lines.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson - Ryan Hartman - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Dameon Hunt.

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Marco Rossi (lower), Zach Bogosian (lower).

Rangers Projected Lines

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle

Conor Sheary - J.T. Miller - Alexis Lafreniere

Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defense:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

Starting Goaltender: Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen.

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)

Minnesota Wild prospect Liam Ohgren heads to the AHL for increased ice time. Coach John Hynes emphasizes "puck touches" as the key to unlocking his offensive potential.

