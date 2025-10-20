    • Powered by Roundtable

    (10-20-25) Wild Vs Rangers: Line Combinations.

    Dylan Loucks
    Oct 20, 2025, 22:56
    See the Minnesota Wild's projected lines for tonight's crucial matchup against the New York Rangers.

    The Minnesota Wild (2-3-1) is on the road tonight to face the New York Rangers (3-3-1). The Wild have dropped three straight on the road trip and are looking to get back into the win column.

    Here our tonight's lines.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

    Marcus Johansson - Ryan Hartman - Vladimir Tarasenko

    Marcus Foligno - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

    Yakov Trenin - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick

    Defense:

    Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

    Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon

    Jake Middleton - David Jiricek

    Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

    Scratched: Dameon Hunt.

    Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Marco Rossi (lower), Zach Bogosian (lower).

    Rangers Projected Lines

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle

    Conor Sheary - J.T. Miller - Alexis Lafreniere

    Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defense:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

    Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

    Starting Goaltender: Igor Shesterkin

    Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen.

    Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)

