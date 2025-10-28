(10-28-25) Wild Vs Jets: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) host the Winnipeg Jets (6-2-0) tonight. The Jets come into tonight winners of eight straight games against the Wild.

Winnipeg has won four of those at home and four in Minnesota. The Wild went 0-2-1 against the Jets last year and are set to meet three other times after tonight.

Wild head coach John Hynes said that forward Marcus Foligno is questionable tonight after missing the last game with an upper-body injury.

We will find out in warmups if he partakes in line rushes or not but it seems like he will be playing tonight.

Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for the Wild. He is 4-2-1 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage in seven career starts against the Jets.

Gustav Nyquist signed a one-year deal with the Jets after the Wild let him go last year. The Wild traded a second round pick in 2026 for Nyquist who scored two goals and had seven points in 28 games with the Wild. He had zero points in six playoff games.

Nyquist, 35, has recorded six goals, 15 assists and 21 points in 26 career games against the Wild. He has three assists in nine games for the Jets this year.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Ben Jones, Dameon Hunt.

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower).

Jets Projected Lines

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov - Jonathan Toews - Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter - Morgan Barron - Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke - Parker Ford - Tanner Pearson

Defense:

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley - Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury - Luke Schenn

Starting Goaltender: Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov.

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

