Wild's Marcus Foligno "Questionable" For Tonight's Game Against Jets

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) host the Winnipeg Jets (6-2-0) tonight. The Wild were without its top power forward and alternate captain Marcus Foligno on Sunday.

Foligno, 34, has played in nine games this year and is a minus-7. He has zero points and 29 hits this year and had nine hits in his last game against the Utah Mammoth.

Wild head coach said at morning skate that Foligno will be questionable tonight. We will have to see in warmups if Foligno is playing or not.

