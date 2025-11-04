(11-4-25) Wild Vs Predators: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (4-6-3) host the Nashville Predators (5-6-3) to wrap up this six game home stand.
The Wild finally snapped their five-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. The Canucks just beat the Predators last night in overtime.
Wild head coach John Hynes said this morning that there won't be any changes to the lineup. So rookie Danila Yurov is expected to be a healthy scratch yet again.
The Wild are 1-2-2 in their last five games and the Predators are 1-3-1. Former Wild players and coaches Darby Hendrickson and Andrew Brunette return to Minnesota tonight. Brunette is Nashville's head coach and Hendrickson as an assistant.
How fitting, the Wild will be wearing their 25th university tonight, by wearing the white jerseys.
Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Zeev Buium - David Jiricek
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Dameon Hunt, Danila Yurov
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower).
Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Luke Evangelista
Erik Haula - Steven Stamkos - Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting - Fedor Svechkov - Matthew Wood
Tyson Jost - Michael McCarron - Ozzy Wiesblatt
Defense:
Brady Skjei - Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague - Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney - Justin Barron
Starting Goaltender: Justus Annunen
Scratched: Zachary L'Heureux.
Injured: Roman Josi (upper-body), Adam Wilsby (lower-body), Cole Smith (upper-body)
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.
