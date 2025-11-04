(11-4-25) Wild Vs Predators: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (4-6-3) host the Nashville Predators (5-6-3) to wrap up this six game home stand.

The Wild finally snapped their five-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. The Canucks just beat the Predators last night in overtime.

Wild head coach John Hynes said this morning that there won't be any changes to the lineup. So rookie Danila Yurov is expected to be a healthy scratch yet again.

The Wild are 1-2-2 in their last five games and the Predators are 1-3-1. Former Wild players and coaches Darby Hendrickson and Andrew Brunette return to Minnesota tonight. Brunette is Nashville's head coach and Hendrickson as an assistant.

How fitting, the Wild will be wearing their 25th university tonight, by wearing the white jerseys.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Dameon Hunt, Danila Yurov

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower).

Predators Projected Lines

Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Luke Evangelista

Erik Haula - Steven Stamkos - Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting - Fedor Svechkov - Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost - Michael McCarron - Ozzy Wiesblatt

Defense:

Brady Skjei - Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague - Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney - Justin Barron

Starting Goaltender: Justus Annunen

Scratched: Zachary L'Heureux.

Injured: Roman Josi (upper-body), Adam Wilsby (lower-body), Cole Smith (upper-body)

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

