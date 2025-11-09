(11-9-25) Wild Vs Flames: Starting Goaltending Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (6-7-3) is back home to kick off a five game homestand starting with the Calgary Flames (4-10-2) tonight.

Here is tonights goaltending matchup.

Jesper Wallstedt will get his second consecutive start tonight. It is the first time in his career he will start in back-to-back games. He is coming off a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders. He stopped 25-of-27 in that game.

Wallstedt, 22, is 2-0-2 on the season and has given the Wild a point in all four starts. He has a 3.11 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage on the season.

He has not started against the Flames in his career. Wallstedt is 4-3-2 in his career with a 3.29 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage in nine career starts. Tonight will be his tenth career start.

Devin Cooley will start for the Flames tonight per head coach Ryan Huska. He has had a great start to the season. Cooley has a 1.98 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in four games this year but has yet to win.

Dustin Wolf is 4-9-1 but will not start tonight. Cooley has never played the Wild in his career. The 28-year-old goaltender has played ten games in his career. He is 2-4-2 with a 3.85 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.

Not much NHL experience between the pipes tonight for both the Wild and Flames.

Despite an ejection for a head contact hit, Tyler Pitlick faces no further NHL discipline. Chatfield remains injured, with an update pending.

