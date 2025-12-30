    • Powered by Roundtable

    (12-29-25) Wild Vs Golden Knights: Line Combinations

    Dylan Loucks
    Dec 30, 2025, 01:13
    Dylan Loucks
    Dec 30, 2025, 01:13
    Updated at: Dec 30, 2025, 01:13

    Wild and Golden Knights reveal their starting lineups. See who's skating tonight as two playoff contenders clash.

    The Minnesota Wild (23-10-6) is back in action tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-11) to continue its long road trip.

    Here are tonight's lines.

    Only one change for the Wild as Danila Yurov will move up to center Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

    Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

    Vinnie Hinostroza - Ryan Hartman - Vladimir Tarasenko

    Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Yakov Trenin

    Defense:

    Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

    Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon

    Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian

    Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

    Scratched: Matt Kiersted, Tyler Pitlick.

    Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower-body).

    Golden Knights Projected Lines

    Ivan Barbashev - Mitch Marner - Mark Stone

    Pavel Dorofeyev - Tomas Hertl - Alexander Holtz

    Reilly Smith - Brett Howden - Branden Bowman

    Brandon Saad - Colton Sissons - Keegan Kolesar

    Defense:

    Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak

    Noah Hanifin - Ben Hutton

    Jeremy Lauzon - Zach Whitecloud

    Starting Goaltender: Carter Hart

    Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

    Injured: Adin Hill (lower-body), Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Shea Theodore (upper-body), William Karlsson (lower-body).

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

    Recent Wild Stories

    Quinn Hughes Is Now Third All-Time In This Elite American Defenseman Category Quinn Hughes Is Now Third All-Time In This Elite American Defenseman Category Quinn Hughes notched his 27th three-assist game, climbing past a legend and into elite company among American defensemen.

    - Minnesota Wild Set Franchise Record Heading Into Holliday Break.

    - 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

    - 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

    - When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

    - 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.