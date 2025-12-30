(12-29-25) Wild Vs Golden Knights: Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (23-10-6) is back in action tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-11) to continue its long road trip.

Here are tonight's lines.

Only one change for the Wild as Danila Yurov will move up to center Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

Wild Projected Lines

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

Vinnie Hinostroza - Ryan Hartman - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Yakov Trenin

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Matt Kiersted, Tyler Pitlick.

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower-body).

Golden Knights Projected Lines

Ivan Barbashev - Mitch Marner - Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev - Tomas Hertl - Alexander Holtz

Reilly Smith - Brett Howden - Branden Bowman

Brandon Saad - Colton Sissons - Keegan Kolesar

Defense:

Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak

Noah Hanifin - Ben Hutton

Jeremy Lauzon - Zach Whitecloud

Starting Goaltender: Carter Hart

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Adin Hill (lower-body), Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Shea Theodore (upper-body), William Karlsson (lower-body).

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Quinn Hughes Is Now Third All-Time In This Elite American Defenseman Category

Quinn Hughes notched his 27th three-assist game, climbing past a legend and into elite company among American defensemen.

- Minnesota Wild Set Franchise Record Heading Into Holliday Break.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.