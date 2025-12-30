(12-29-25) Wild Vs Golden Knights: Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (23-10-6) is back in action tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-11) to continue its long road trip.
Here are tonight's lines.
Only one change for the Wild as Danila Yurov will move up to center Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello
Vinnie Hinostroza - Ryan Hartman - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Yakov Trenin
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Matt Kiersted, Tyler Pitlick.
Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower-body).
Ivan Barbashev - Mitch Marner - Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev - Tomas Hertl - Alexander Holtz
Reilly Smith - Brett Howden - Branden Bowman
Brandon Saad - Colton Sissons - Keegan Kolesar
Defense:
Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak
Noah Hanifin - Ben Hutton
Jeremy Lauzon - Zach Whitecloud
Starting Goaltender: Carter Hart
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Adin Hill (lower-body), Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Shea Theodore (upper-body), William Karlsson (lower-body).
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.
- Minnesota Wild Set Franchise Record Heading Into Holliday Break.
- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.
- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.
- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.
- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.