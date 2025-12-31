(12-31-25) Wild Vs Sharks: Starting Goaltending Matchup

The Minnesota Wild (24-10-6) is back in action today to face the San Jose Sharks (19-17-3) on the road again to continue its seven-game road trip.

Here are today's starting goaltenders.

Jesper Wallstedt will start today as the Wild will continue the goalie rotation.

Wallstedt, 23, let up six in a loss in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks earlier this season. He is Wallstedt is 1-0-1 in his career against the Sharks with a 3.89 goals-against average and a .852 save percentage in two starts.

On the year, Wallstedt is 11-2-2 on the season with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage with four shutouts. He leads the NHL in save percentage and in shutouts with four. He ranks fourth in goals-against average.

Wallstedt is 5-1-1 with a 1.87 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and two shutouts on the road this season.

The rookie Yaroslav Askarov will get the start for the Sharks. He is 14-10-1 on the year with a 3.38 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

In two starts against the Wild this year, Askarov is 2-0-0 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He has played the Wild only twice in his career.

