(12-4-25) Wild Vs Flames: Starting Goaltending Matchup

The Minnesota Wild (15-7-4) is back in action tonight against the Calgary Flames (9-15-4) to continue its road trip. Here are tonight's starting goalies.

Minnesota will once again stick to the goalie rotation. Even after Jesper Wallstedt's historic run and his 33-save shutout over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for Minnesota.

Gustavsson, 27, is 7-7-3 on the year with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in 17 starts. The Wild have already played the Flames this year. Wallstedt picked up a 26-save shutout in that game.

Last year, Gustavsson went 0-1-1 against the Flames with a 3.80 goals-against average and a .844 save percentage in two starts.

In his career against Calgary, Gustavsson has been good. He is 5-1-2 with a 1.77 goals-against average, a .943 save percentage and two shutouts in nine games.

Devin Cooley has started three-straight games and five in the Flames last seven games. He is sixth in the NHL in goals-against average (2.17) and third in save percentage (.920). He saved 17-of-18 shots faced for Calgary in November when the Wild beat the Flames 2-0.

But it will be Dustin Wolf tonight. He is 6-12-2 on the year with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. He was terrific last season and signed a seven-year, $52.5 million contract ($7.5 million average annual value) with the Flames before the season started.

Wolf, 24, started two of the three games against the Wild last season. He went 2-0-0 in those games with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .860 save percentage. He has started two career games against the Wild.

