(12-6-25) Wild Vs Canucks: Starting Goaltending Matchup

The Minnesota Wild (15-8-4) is back in action tonight against the Vancouver Canucks (10-15-3) to continue its road trip. Here are tonight's starting goalies.

Vancouver played last night and lost against the Utah Mammoth 4-1. Kevin Lankinen started that game so signs point to rookie goaltender Nikita Tolopilo starting tonight but we will get into that later.

The Wild will continue the goalie rotation again tonight. Filip Gustavsson picked up the loss in a 4-1 game over the Calgary Flames on Thursday and will be the backup tonight as Jesper Wallstedt is set to start.

Wallstedt, 23, picked up a 33-save shutout in his last game on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers. He is 8-0-2 on the season with a 1.74 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage with four shutouts. He leads the NHL in all three.

It was his fifth career shutout in his 15th career game which was the second-fewest appearances in NHL history to reach the landmark (F. Brimsek, nine GP on 12/18/38),

The 6-foot-3 goaltender is 7-0-0 in his last seven starts. He has stopped 235 of 242 shots faced for a 0.98 goals-against average, .971 save percentage and four shutouts.

His current 10-game point streak is tied for the fourth-longest goalie point streak by a rookie in NHL history, and tied for the sixth-longest goalie point streak in Wild history.

In the first meeting between these two teams in St. Paul in November, Gustavsson started. He stopped 26-of-28 shots in a 5-2 win.

Gustavsson is 6-3-1 with a 2.45 GAA, a .910 SV % and one shutout in 11 career games (10 starts) vs. Vancouver. Wallstedt has not faced the Canucks in his career.

Tolopilo will start tonight for the Canucks. He is 1-1-0 this season with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. The 25-year-old rookie has four games played in his career.

The 6-foot-6 netminder is 2-2-0 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage in those four career starts. With Thatcher Demko on the injured reserve and Lankinen getting last night's start, the Canucks will turn to the rookie against the Wild's rookie.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Evaluating The Fit: Should The Minnesota Wild Target Kiefer Sherwood?

The Minnesota Wild's turnaround sparks trade talks. Could gritty winger Kiefer Sherwood's physical game and scoring touch solidify their revamped middle-six?

- A Historic Start: Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Joins Nearly Century-Old Company With Record Rookie Surge.

- 'That One's Not Going Anywhere': Inside Jesper Wallstedt's Signature Win Celebration.

- Minnesota Wild Get Marco Rossi Injury Update, Timeline For Return.

- Kirill Kaprizov Becomes Fastest Player In Wild History To 200 Goals.

- Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson and Wallstedt.