'We Got Outplayed': Wild Can't Extinguish Flames, Snap 12-Game Point Streak

The Minnesota Wild (15-8-5) ended its 12-game point streak on Thursday with a loss against the Calgary Flames (10-15-4).

With the win, the Flames (60-32-17 in 109 GP) now own an all-time points percentage of .628 against the Wild, which is their fourth-best percentage against any active franchise.

It all started when the Wild went 0-for-4 on the power play in just the first period alone. One included a four-minute double minor. Yet the Wild still could not connect. They went 1-for-6 on the face-off dot in the first period on the power play. Just could never get set up.

“I think we got outplayed,” Wild head coach John Hynes said after the game. “The first time in a while I’ve seen us get outcompeted, outskated and out-executed. It just wasn’t a good night for us.”

It took almost 15 minutes in the second period before the Wild even recorded a shot. The Flames were all over Minnesota. It was the third time Calgary snapped an opponent’s point streak of 12-plus games in the past decade, following Florida in 2015-16 (13 GP) and Los Angeles in 2022-23 (12 GP).

“It’s a daily thing. You’ve got to be ready to go, and tonight we weren’t,” Hynes said. “In this league, every night is a hard night."

Hynes was very blunt after the game and didn't leave much room for positivity. As he should. The Wild are back at it on Saturday against the worst team in the league.

The Vancouver Canucks are only the worst team in the league now because the Flames, who were last, just beat the Wild.

"It’s hard to win when your compete level, engagement and execution isn’t close to what it needs to be. And that was the case tonight.”

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Evaluating The Fit: Should The Minnesota Wild Target Kiefer Sherwood?

The Minnesota Wild's turnaround sparks trade talks. Could gritty winger Kiefer Sherwood's physical game and scoring touch solidify their revamped middle-six?

- A Historic Start: Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Joins Nearly Century-Old Company With Record Rookie Surge.

- 'That One's Not Going Anywhere': Inside Jesper Wallstedt's Signature Win Celebration.

- Minnesota Wild Get Marco Rossi Injury Update, Timeline For Return.

- Kirill Kaprizov Becomes Fastest Player In Wild History To 200 Goals.

- Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson and Wallstedt.