(12-8-25) Wild Vs Kraken: Starting Goaltending Matchup

The Minnesota Wild (15-9-5) is back in action tonight against the Seattle Kraken (11-9-6) for one final road game before returning home.

Here is tonight's starting goaltending matchup.

After two tough starts for both Wild goaltenders, Minnesota will continue its rotation tonight against Seattle.

Filip Gustavsson is set to start against the Kraken. He started two games against the Kraken last season and went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, a .957 save percentage and one shutout.

He is 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and one shutout in three career starts vs. the Kraken.

This season, Gustavsson is 7-8-3 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 18 starts.

Gustavsson, 27, went 5-1-2 with a 2.06 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in November. He is 3-1-1 in his last five games, posting a 1.94 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

The Wild still lead the NHL with 1.88 goals against/game and ranks second with 32 goals allowed since November 1.

It will be Philipp Grubauer for the Kraken. He stopped 24-of-27 shots faced in his lone start against the Wild last season.

Grubauer, 34, is 4-0-1 on the season with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage in five starts.

In his career against the Wild, Grubauer is 9-8-0 with a 2.95 goals-against average, a .894 save percentage and has one shutout in 18 career games (17 starts).

