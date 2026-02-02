Logo
Minnesota Wild
(2-2-26) Wild Vs Canadiens: Starting Goaltending Matchup cover image

(2-2-26) Wild Vs Canadiens: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Dylan Loucks
5h
Who holds the crease advantage? A deep dive into the starting goaltender battle between the Wild and Canadiens tonight.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (32-14-10) made a roster move on Monday morning before its game against the Montreal Canadiens (31-17-7).

Jesper Wallstedt is sick so the Wild recalled goaltender Cal Petersen on emergency conditions.

He will be the backup if Wallstedt can't play.

Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for the Wild. He is 18-9-6 on the year with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Wallstedt started the one game against the Canadiens earlier this year in a 4-3 loss.

Gustavsson, 27, has faced Montreal five times in his career and is 2-2-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

Jakub Dobes will start for the Canadiens tonight. He is 18-5-3 on the year with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. 

He has not lot in regulation since Dec, 9. He has won six-straight games and is 8-0-1 in his last nine games.

Dobes, 24, 1-1-0 in two career starts against the Wild with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.

