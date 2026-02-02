(2-2-26) Wild Vs Canadiens: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for the Wild. He is 18-9-6 on the year with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
Wallstedt started the one game against the Canadiens earlier this year in a 4-3 loss.
Gustavsson, 27, has faced Montreal five times in his career and is 2-2-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.
Jakub Dobes will start for the Canadiens tonight. He is 18-5-3 on the year with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.
He has not lot in regulation since Dec, 9. He has won six-straight games and is 8-0-1 in his last nine games.
Dobes, 24, 1-1-0 in two career starts against the Wild with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.