Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
(2-27-26) Wild Vs Mammoth: Starting Goaltending Matchup cover image

(2-27-26) Wild Vs Mammoth: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Dylan Loucks
14h
Partner
167Members·2,382Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Rookie Jesper Wallstedt steps into the crease for the Wild, facing the Mammoth on the road. Can he extend his impressive road streak?

The Minnesota Wild (35-14-10) picked up a win on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche (38-10-9) to push its winning-streak to six games in a row.

Back in action tonight, the Wild are set to face the Utah Mammoth (30-24-4) on the road before returning home on Sunday.

Here is tonights goaltending matchup.

After a terrific outing on Thursday and one that was cut short by a minute due to puking, Filip Gustavsson will sit out tonight. Jesper Wallstedt to start.

Wallstedt, 23, is 14-5-4 on the year with a 2.76 goals-against average (GAA) and a .913 save percentage (SV%) in 24 games this season and 23 starts.

The rookie goaltender is 7-2-3 with a 2.39 GAA, .919 SV% and two shutouts in 12 road starts this season. He has never faced Utah in his career.

Minnesota hosted Utah earlier this year in October. Gustvasson started that game against Karel Vejmelka who saved 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the win for Utah 6-2.

It will be Vejmelka again tonight. He is currently second in the NHL in wins behind Andrei Vasilevskiy with a 27-15-2 record. But, Vejmelka leads the NHL in games played with 45.

Tonight will mark Vejmelka's sixth start in a row, 12th in the last 13 games and 17th in Utah's last 19 games.

Vejmelka, 29, has a 2.61 GAA and a .901 SV% this season with two shutouts. He is 7-3-1 with a 2.53 GAA, .918 SV% and one shutout in 12 career games (11 starts) vs. Minnesota.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

The viral stare that captivated hockey fans finally has an explanation straight from the Wild defenseman himself. He's "usually seeing ghosts."
thehockeynews.com‘I’m Usually Seeing Ghosts’: Wild's Quinn Hughes Embraces Viral Stare ReputationThe viral stare that captivated hockey fans finally has an explanation straight from the Wild defenseman himself. He's "usually seeing ghosts."

- Wild Goalie Prospect Steals The Show In Slovakia's Upset Win In Olympic Opener.

- From The Crease: Gustavsson On The 'Swagger' Quinn Hughes Has Brought.

- Quinn Hughes Breaks Franchise Record In 18th Game.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

Minnesota WildUtah Hockey ClubStarting GoaltenderJesper WallstedtFilip Gustavsson
Latest News
1