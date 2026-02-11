Wild Goalie Prospect Steals The Show In Slovakia's Upset Over Finland In Olympic Opener

Slovakian netminder Samuel Hlavaj delivered a record-breaking performance, stonewalling Finland and sparking a stunning Olympic upset.
The Minnesota Wild is well represented at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. We will write many articles including current Wild players at the Olympics and some former players as well.
On Wednesday the Olympics started for hockey. In the opening game, Finland got upset by Slovakia.
Slovakia's goaltender Samuel Hlavaj stopped 39-of-40 in the 4-1 preliminary-round win.
Hlavaj, 24, set a Slovak Olympic record with his 39 saves. The previous record was by Jan Laco (37) in 2014.
The 6-foot-4 goaltender has been playing for the Iowa Wild of the AHL this season. He is 5-9-4 with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.
He has played in the World Championships the last three years for Slovakia and has been incredible on the National Stage.
Hlavaj has a 5-8-0 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. Despite this, he has a career 3.02 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage in 54 career AHL games.
He posted a 1.99 goals-against average in five games at the World Championships last year. This is a tournament for NHLers after the season concludes.
Nonetheless, you can always count on Hlavaj to preform at the National Stage. Regardless of his other stats.
