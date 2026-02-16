‘I’m Usually Seeing Ghosts’: Wild's Quinn Hughes Embraces Viral Stare Reputation

Hughes was asked postgame by a reporter if he ever just chuckles when he hears the Tkachuk brothers say chirps in games.
"Sometimes you hear some funny stuff out there," Hughes said. But yeah ... as the people say, I'm usually seeing ghosts, so I'm usually focused on myself."
It has happened so much there is even a full thread on 'X' of Hughes seeing ghosts. It is funny he brought up the meme in an interview after the USA game.
Photo Credit: NBC Olympics on X/Geoff Burke.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.