Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
‘I’m Usually Seeing Ghosts’: Wild's Quinn Hughes Embraces Viral Stare Reputation cover image

‘I’m Usually Seeing Ghosts’: Wild's Quinn Hughes Embraces Viral Stare Reputation

Dylan Loucks
5h
Partner
161Members·2,352Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The viral stare that captivated hockey fans finally has an explanation straight from the Wild defenseman himself. He's "usually seeing ghosts."

If you have ever watched a Minnesota Wild game, or even a Vancouver Canucks game, when he was on the Canucks, you would see Quinn Hughes often staring off into space.

Many folks on social media would say that Hughes must be seeing ghosts. Every time the camera would pan to Hughes, he would be staring off into the distance and not moving.

The Hughes' ghost buzz has been a thing ever since his Vancouver days but ever since he got traded to Minnesota, it has really been going viral. 

In USA's game against Germany, Matthew Tkachuk delivered a Gold Medal worthy chirp to Leon Draisaitl.

Hughes was asked postgame by a reporter if he ever just chuckles when he hears the Tkachuk brothers say chirps in games.

"Sometimes you hear some funny stuff out there," Hughes said. But yeah ... as the people say, I'm usually seeing ghosts, so I'm usually focused on myself."

It has happened so much there is even a full thread on 'X' of Hughes seeing ghosts. It is funny he brought up the meme in an interview after the USA game.

Photo Credit: NBC Olympics on X/Geoff Burke.Photo Credit: NBC Olympics on X/Geoff Burke.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Slovakian netminder Samuel Hlavaj delivered a record-breaking performance, stonewalling Finland and sparking a stunning Olympic upset.
thehockeynews.comWild Goalie Prospect Steals The Show In Slovakia's Upset Over Finland In Olympic OpenerSlovakian netminder Samuel Hlavaj delivered a record-breaking performance, stonewalling Finland and sparking a stunning Olympic upset.

- Wild Stand Pat As Olympic Break And Trade Freeze Arrive.

- From The Crease: Gustavsson On The 'Swagger' Quinn Hughes Has Brought.

- Quinn Hughes Breaks Franchise Record In 18th Game.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

Minnesota WildQuinn HughesTeam USA2026 Olympics
Latest News
2